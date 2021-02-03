Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Continues to Transform Donations Into Jobs for Local Communities

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is currently accepting donations at local donation centers from individuals looking to make a difference in their community. Every donation helps raise funds for training programs that help individuals with disabilities get the skills they need to enter the workforce and live fulfilling lives.



Donations are the cornerstone of Goodwill's social impact model. By accepting gently used items such as books, clothing, sports equipment, home décor, wheelchairs, toys, and other things, Goodwill provides a place where individuals can dispose of their unwanted belongings without adding them to the local landfill. These items get sorted and shipped to the nearest secondhand store, where individuals can purchase those items they need.



Besides reducing shoppers' carbon footprints, the secondhand locations' proceeds are then used to fund training programs for individuals who face barriers to employment. These barriers can include physical or mental handicaps, language barriers, educational barriers, age, economic or legal constraints, and more. In every case, Goodwill strives to provide these individuals with the tools they need to find meaningful work in the world and does so because of the donations they receive.



Due to the pandemic, Goodwill is taking steps to ensure that every employee adheres to the current CDC guidance so that staff and customers are as safe as possible while visiting the company's facilities. Every staff member is subject to daily health checks, is required to wear a mask while on the premises, and is encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidance. In addition to these measures, Goodwill has instituted new disinfection protocols to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and has upgraded HVAC systems where possible to reduce the spread of the virus.



To find out more about how Goodwill is helping local communities, what steps are being taken to protect customers, or locate one of Goodwill's secondhand stores in New Jersey, visit https://goodwillnj.org/.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.