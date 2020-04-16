Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Continuing to Accept Donations During the COVID-19 Crisis

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- While adjusting its procedures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia continues to accept gently used clothing, household items, medical supplies, and more at donation centers in New Jersey and the surrounding region.



All donation centers have implemented a "pop and drop" policy, so donors can simply drive up to their nearest Goodwill location and pop their trunk, allowing staff to access their donations. This policy enables donors to continue to practice social distancing while giving back to the community and supporting their local nonprofit.



A full list of donation centers can be found on the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website, along with a full list of acceptable donations. Individuals who would like to donate new, unopened medical supplies can also visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ or call the facility to have larger medical equipment picked up.



By selling donated items in their retail stores, Goodwill funds job training and career services programs that help members of the community with disabilities or disadvantages find work.

The Goodwill mission is as crucial as ever during these uncertain times, as unemployment rates continue to rise throughout the region and across the country.



While Goodwill stores are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, shoppers can still access thousands of treasures online from the comfort of their homes at www.shopgoodwill.com.



For more information about Goodwill Industries or to inquire about making a donation, please contact the company today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 23+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.