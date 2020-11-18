Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Employing Strict COVID-19 Measures Throughout the Holiday Season

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The holiday season brings an influx of customers to Goodwill stores as people start searching for the best deals on holiday decorations and gifts. Despite the increased foot traffic, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia have taken careful measures to ensure that both staff and customers remain safe while in-store. Anyone who is preparing for the upcoming holidays can have peace of mind that their favorite secondhand stores in New Jersey and Philadelphia are able to provide quality items at affordable prices while making the public's health and safety the number one priority.



Goodwill stores continue to implement strict safety protocols heading into the holiday season to provide shoppers with a clean and healthy shopping experience. Not only are staff members often found sanitizing and disinfecting frequently-touched products, surfaces, and shopping carts throughout operating hours, but they also uphold other COVID-19 preventative measures such as social distancing. Goodwill has placed Environmental Technicians in each store to oversee and maintain these procedures.



Additionally, both employees and customers are required to wear a protective face covering indoors. This is all in an effort to prevent the spread of germs so that everyone remains healthy throughout the holidays.



These safety protocols have also been adapted at Goodwill donation centers. Donors can now make contactless contributions thanks to the "pop and drop" procedure, where a Goodwill employee will happily unload any donations from the vehicle's trunk.



Donations have been plentiful since New Jersey and Philadelphia were required to go into quarantine, so the shelves are all stocked up at Goodwill stores. Shoppers who love great deals and are preparing for the holidays should visit their local Goodwill soon to get their hands on gently-used holiday decor and home goods.



To find a nearby store or donation center, please visit the Goodwill website at https://goodwillnj.org.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill's 25+ retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America's recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.