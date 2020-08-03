Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Is Perfect for Decorating a Dorm Room on a Budget

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- It's that time of year again. College students and parents have already begun taking inventory of everything at home that needs to be packed up for the new academic year, and whatever else still needs to be purchased to make a dorm room feel like home. Luckily, college students don't have to look too far to find their dorm room necessities. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is the perfect place to find dorm room furniture and decorations on a budget.



Since dorms and college apartments offer limited space, most students are always looking for compact furniture that can serve multiple purposes. Goodwill carries great finds for space-saving furniture and appliances, such as small dressers, nightstands, and mini-fridges. These items can easily fit in a dorm room without making the space feel cramped and cluttered. Plus, Goodwill carries a variety of decorative items that can bring any college dorm to life.



Furthermore, college students can also shop for professional clothing that doesn't break the bank. As these young professionals engage in more class presentations, job interviews, and internships, a professional wardrobe is a must for making a good impression. Goodwill has a great selection of gently-used professional clothing for a quarter of the price of department stores.



Local college students can have peace of mind knowing that their safety remains a top priority at Goodwill, as secondhand stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania are doubling down on cleaning and sanitation efforts by continuously disinfecting donations, frequently touched surfaces, and shopping carts throughout operating hours.



Shopping at Goodwill stores is about more than just finding great deals on necessities and accessories; each sale helps to fund job training programs and career services that help those with disabilities and disadvantages attain marketable job skills to get to work.



Donations are the first step in keeping this program successful. Anyone who would like to donate gently-used clothing, furniture, electronics, kitchenware, or other household items, is encouraged to stop by their local Goodwill "pop and drop" donation center for contact-free donation drop-offs. Visit https://goodwillnj.org/store-locator/ to view a full list of donation center locations.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.