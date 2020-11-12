Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Offers a Great Selection of Holiday Decor at Even Greater Prices

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Between the hearty holiday meals and gift-giving, the holiday season can get expensive pretty quickly. Smart shoppers are always searching for new ways to reduce their spending, which is why so many turn to Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia to find a great selection of holiday decor for sale at even greater prices. The secondhand store, found throughout New Jersey & Philadelphia, has amassed an incredible assortment of holiday decor and home goods, thanks to the generosity of the local community.



With the 2020 holiday season in full swing, homeowners across New Jersey and Philadelphia have already begun preparations for the upcoming festivities. Local residents looking to decorate their homes on a budget are encouraged to visit Goodwill stores for outdoor decorations, indoor decorations, Christmas tree ornaments, holiday-themed tableware and glassware, toys, other gifts, and so much more.



Goodwill also has a fun collection of holiday apparel for sale. Families that like to spend Christmas morning gathered around the fireplace or Christmas tree can find lovely sets of pajamas at affordable prices.



All holiday decorations, home goods, and gifts are gently used and in great condition. Goodwill meticulously disinfects each donation before it goes on the shelves for the safety of their staff and customers. The company is also implementing strict COVID-19 safety protocols and doubling down on cleaning and sanitation efforts. Customers must abide by the rules while they're shopping at a Goodwill store.



Shopping at Goodwill is a great way to get in the spirit of the holiday season, as each sale helps to fund job training programs and career development for individuals with disabilities.



Goodwill has tons of locations throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia, so everyone can shop holiday decor on a budget this holiday season. Visit https://goodwillnj.org to find a nearby store or donation center.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.