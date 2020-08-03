Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Offers Back-to-School Shopping at Bargain Prices

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- With the fall season on the horizon, many parents and students are eager to get a head start on their back-to-school shopping. Thanks to an impressive surge of donations in recent months, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is offering the best deals on school clothing and supplies. Interested shoppers are encouraged to visit their nearest Goodwill store to complete their back-to-school shopping on a bargain.



Students from all walks of life can find everything they need at their local Goodwill stores to make their next school year a success. Goodwill carries a variety of backpacks, clothing, and accessories for sale. Parents can find school-appropriate and stylish attire for growing kids as young as preschoolers while teenagers can mix and match clothing items and accessories to show off their unique fashion.



Goodwill also carries supplies that promote in-school and at-home learning. Whether students are sitting in a classroom or learning from the comfort of their bedrooms, having access to technological gadgets and reading books is important for their education. One quick trip to Goodwill is all it takes to gather everything they need for the 2020-2021 school year.



Goodwill stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania are open to the public seven days a week and take avid safety precautions to provide their customers with a clean, safe shopping experience. Find a complete listing of Goodwill locations online at https://goodwillnj.org/store-locator/.



Goodwill strongly encourages shoppers to visit their secondhand stores throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia for the best back-to-school bargain finds. All proceeds from retail sales are used to fund job training programs and career services that help those with disabilities and disadvantages attain marketable job skills to get to work.



During these unsettling times, Goodwill considers its mission of helping the local community to be more important than ever before, and donations are an essential part of creating the necessary funding to help this program thrive. Individuals who are looking to donate their gently used clothing or household items can simply "pop and drop" their contributions at their nearest Goodwill donation center.



For more information regarding donation centers or store hours, please visit the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website at https://goodwillnj.org/.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.