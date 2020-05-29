Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Offers Creative Tips for Cleaning out a Home While Sheltering in Place

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia offers help for area residents trying to declutter their homes while "sheltering in place" during the coronavirus crisis. Goodwill donation sites remain open throughout the region, and staff members continue to welcome contributions of used household items and clothing that remains in good condition.



Deciding what to donate can be challenging and even overwhelming when faced with basements, attics, closets, and drawers filled with years worth of excess clutter. Coming up with a creative cleanout plan can help the process feel more palatable and even enjoyable for a family.



One idea is to designate a Family Fashion Show Day, on which every member of the family tries on all the clothing in his or her closet. The rest of the family then helps decide whether the outfit is a keeper, bound for the trash bin, or a donation item. On that day, every participant should be required to designate at least 10 articles of clothing to donate.



Another fun tip is to combine storage with home decor, either hanging shelves in a bedroom to display certain keepsakes that have been boxed up on a closet floor or taking up drawer space. Consider painting an old bookshelf or hutch and using that opportunity to sort through old books, videos, and CDs, again choosing ones to keep, throw away, and donate.



The garage is a common stronghold for clutter, and going through old items can be made less of a chore with an open door, letting in fresh air and sunshine, and upbeat music. To make the best use of limited floor space, try hanging bicycles on the wall or bundles of sporting equipment from the ceiling.



Self-quarantining in a home full of excess clutter can add additional stress to an already difficult situation. However, making the time for a whole-house cleanout and committing to donate old clothing and household items to Goodwill can alleviate some of that strain. For more information or to find a nearby Goodwill donation site, visit the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website at https://goodwillnj.org/ today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

