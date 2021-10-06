Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Partners with Unidos-US to Offer Latinx Finance Programs

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is proud to announce their partnership with Unidos-US to provide a bilingual Finance Training Program to Philadelphia. This program is free and is made possible through funds received locally from JP Morgan Chase. The training is intended to prepare Latinx job seekers with the skills they need to excel in the world of finance and banking.



Classes are scheduled to begin on October 18, 2021, and will be the official start of an eight-week hybrid training program. The training will include both in-person and remote sessions held at Goodwill Training centers in West Philadelphia (4950 Parkside Ave.), North Philadelphia (1509 Cecil B. Moore Blvd. 2nd Floor), Maple Shade, NJ (2835 Route 73), and Stratford, NJ (222 S. White Horse Pike).



There are several requirements for interested participants. Individuals must be 18 years old, have already received a high school diploma, have a basic understanding of computers, be bilingual, have at least six months of prior customer service experience, and have no felony convictions.



This national Finance Training Program features Unidos-US's industry-recognized curriculum and also offers job placement assistance to help participants secure financial customer service positions in the industry. Spaces are limited, and interested parties are encouraged to contact Goodwill at 215-883-7492, ext. 64108 or email LIF@goodwillnj.org. There are limited openings available, but be advised that this is the first of many eight-week Financial Training Programs.



Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a leader in community-based initiatives that promote personal and professional growth at an individual level.



