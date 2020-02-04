Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Urges Caution in Making Donations to Charity

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Donating to charity is a great way to support less fortunate members of the community, help create a brighter future for disadvantaged families, and make the world a better place, in general. However, Goodwill Industries of New Jersey & Philadelphia urges area residents to exercise caution when making charitable donations, so they can ensure their contributions are being put to good use.



Throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, residents can find an abundance of unattended donation bins bearing the names of charities. Some of these nonprofit organizations collect donations, then pass them on to a for-profit salvage dealer. The dealer sells the donated goods, then returns a small percentage of the proceeds back to the original charity. Therefore, donors are being misled into thinking that 100 percent of their contributions are going to support the charity's stated mission when, in reality, it's only a fraction.



Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia encourages would-be donors to do research and ask questions before placing an item in a donation bin or clicking "donate" on a website. Choose organizations with established reputations and easily accessible records and resources. Reputable charities will publish detailed mission statements and clearly explain their procedures, or they will staff their offices with trained representatives to provide information to the public.



Goodwill Industries was established in 1948, and over more than 70 years, the nonprofit organization has used donations to fund job training and employment services programs for disadvantaged and disabled individuals.



Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia accepts donations of gently-used household items at various donation sites throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region, including their new, fully-staffed location in Pennington, NJ, located at 15 State Highway 31 in the Pennington Square Shopping Center. Area residents can find a donation site near them by visiting the Goodwill website.



All acceptable clothing, toys, books, furniture, kitchenware, medical equipment, and other donated items are sold in Goodwill Stores. Proceeds go to funding education, training, and employment programs that help to empower people through work.



For more information about donating gently-used household items to Goodwill or to inquire about the company's mission, please contact Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 23+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.