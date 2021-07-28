Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia Announces Expansion Into Cherry Hill and Toms River

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is pleased to announce that construction is underway for their newest donation centers located in Cherry Hill and Toms River. This expansion will bring local residents more opportunities to donate gently used clothing and other household goods.



Those interested will soon be able to visit the newest donation centers at the following locations:



- Cherry Hill: The intersection of Kresson and Howard Johnson Roads.

- Toms River: The corner of US 9 (Lakewood Road) at CR 571.



Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia previously purchased the Cherry Hill site in 2018 and is now expanding the facility into a 2,400 square foot donation center. Contrastingly, the Toms River donation center is being built from the ground up, the first of its kind to do so.



Both locations will be open seven days a week to better serve the local communities. Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is currently in the process of recruiting courteous Goodwill donor service attendants to help handle donations and answer donor questions. Those interested in available job opportunities are encouraged to call 856.439.0200, ext. 99286, to learn more.



As a nonprofit organization, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is dedicated to helping the local communities. Not only does the expansion support America's recycling efforts, but it also contributes to Goodwill's mission of providing those with special needs work. Revenue raised at Goodwill stores will fund job training and career services to prepare individuals with disabilities the skills needed to flourish in a competitive workforce.



Local residents will soon be able to donate unused or gently used items, such as clothing, accessories, electronics, toys, books, household goods, home medical equipment, and more, at the Cherry Hill and Toms River locations once they are open. All donations are 100% tax-deductible, according to the IRS. Create a Goodwill itemized list using their donation tracker, iDonate.



Visit https://goodwillnj.org/ for more information. Find all Goodwill store locations here.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.