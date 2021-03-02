Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia Encourages Patrons to Shop, Donate, and Much More Throughout 2021

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia encourages individuals who want to support their communities to visit their secondhand stores in New Jersey and the surrounding area. Goodwill is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing lives in their communities through job training and education. Those who want to support this mission should consider donating gently used items, shopping in Goodwill stores, or hiring a graduate from the Goodwill job training program.



Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia places donations from individuals who would like to get rid of their gently used belongings at the core of its mission. Goodwill donation centers accept gently used books, movies, clothing, exercise equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, jewelry, shoes, and more, which are then sold in Goodwill's secondhand stores. Donating these items allows individuals who would like to free up space in their homes while simultaneously offering others the opportunity to give the items a new life.



If an individual doesn't have any items to donate, they can still support Goodwill's efforts to improve the community through financial donations or shopping at the secondhand stores run by Goodwill. Monetary donations provide direct support to Goodwill's efforts while shopping at its stores will provide an opportunity for individuals to access quality secondhand goods while helping to fund the education programs that Goodwill prides itself on.



Finally, if an individual cannot make it into a store, he or she can consider hiring a graduate from Goodwill's job training program. Goodwill's educational programs allow individuals who have difficulties getting on the job training to get the skills they need to find a meaningful role within their communities, and hiring graduates provides an opportunity for them to put those skills into practice.



To find out more about how to support Goodwill's programs, or find the nearest donation center, visit https://goodwillnj.org/.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856-439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.