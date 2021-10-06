Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia's Career Opportunity Center in Philadelphia's Parkside Section Reopens

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is proud to announce the reopening of their Career Opportunity Center located at 4950 Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia. The official reopening date of this enhanced career center will take place on October 4, 2021.



Found between 49th & 50th Streets in Parkside Lofts, the Career Opportunity Center is available for both appointments and walk-ins. As a leader in community involvement initiatives, Goodwill has funded this center predominantly through sales made at their stores. The Career Opportunity Center is specifically designed to help bring personal, professional, and economic independence to local residents through career-building development.



Goodwill's Career Opportunity Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Some of the free services offered include:



- Digital Skills Training Courses for Microsoft Office



- CDL-B Bus Driver Training Programs



- Employment Placement and Career Preparation Services



- Finance Training Program in Coordination with Unidos-US LatinX for Financial/Banking Services



- Adult Education Programs for Earning High School Diplomas and college credits



- Free Internet Access Via Digital Accelerator



- And other employment expansion opportunities for those wanting professional development



Goodwill President and CEO Mark B. Boyd enthusiastically announced, "We are excited to spread more of Goodwill to the West Philadelphia community." He further remarked, "Whether you want to learn marketable job skills to connect with in-demand jobs or attain your high school diploma to strengthen your resume and increase your earnings potential, Goodwill is the place to do it."



As a non-profit organization pioneering community access to medical supplies, Goodwill accepts financial donations and equipment donations like wheelchairs. To learn more about Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia and their mission to provide free services for personal and professional development, please visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org.



