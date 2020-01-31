Goodwill Opens New Donation Center in Pennington, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia's newest Donation Center located at 15 State Highway 31 in Pennington opened to the public on Friday, January 24, 2020.



Conveniently situated in the end unit of the Pennington Square Shopping Center, the 2,120 square foot Goodwill Donation Center welcomes local residents to drop off unwanted gently-used items including clothing, accessories, shoes, household goods, toys, home medical equipment and much more. A nonprofit, community-based organization, Goodwill sells donated items its area retail stores and uses revenues to fund job training programs and career services that help individuals with disabilities get to work.



The Pennington Goodwill Donation Center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is fully staffed with donation attendants to help donors unload their items. The site also features a donation kiosk which allows donors to enter their contact information and print out a receipt for tax purposes. Once inputted, donors can access their donation history any time through Goodwill's I-Donate technology on its website (https://goodwillnj.org).



In addition to the Pennington site, Goodwill operates donation centers in Allentown, Ewing and Lawrenceville in Mercer County.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Through its entrepreneurial model, Goodwill collects gently used donated items; sells them in its retail stores; and uses revenues to fund job training programs and career services that help those with disabilities and disadvantages to become competitively employed. For example, Goodwill operates The Helms Academy in five locations which offers a tuition free way for adults 18+ to earn their high school diploma. For more information, please call 856/439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org.