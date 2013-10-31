Goodwill Promotes Lumberton Resident to Vice President of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Ewing, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia announced today the promotion of Deb Eckenhoff as vice president of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, formerly known as “Your ReSource NJ.” This division of Goodwill collects and sells refurbished medical equipment at affordable prices. It includes a Goodwill Home Medical Equipment store located at 18 Arctic Parkway in Ewing, NJ.



As vice president, Eckenhoff will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operation for Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, including strategic planning, marketing, financial analysis and new business development. Eckenhoff had served as Goodwill’s director of business and community development since 2010. Prior to joining Goodwill, she spent over 20 years in the community banking industry.



With 10,000 square feet of space, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment serves as a retail store, donation drop off site and refurbishing center. Typical items purchased at and donated to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, portable ramps, lift chairs, hospital beds, canes, crutches, and bath and shower items, just to name a few. All items are fully sanitized and sold at drastically reduced costs—translating into huge savings on items that are often not fully covered by health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. For example, the MSRP for a manual wheelchair is $300-$1,500. At Goodwill, it can be purchased for $50-$150. A cane that retails at $25 can be purchased for $5. And a hospital bed priced at $1,000+ is sold for $279 for semi-electric and no more than $349 for fully electric.



“With healthcare reform taking hold and the need for durable medical supplies and equipment rising, Goodwill is pleased to provide a cost effective alternative,” said Goodwill CEO Mark B. Boyd. “Getting medical equipment into the hands of those who need them is our number one goal and I have full confidence that Deb Eckenhoff will help us continue to expand our business to the next level.”



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is open for shopping and donating Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. In addition, all of Goodwill’s local donation centers can now accept medical items as well. All donations are tax deductible per IRS law.



About Goodwill Industries

Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community based organization. Its mission is to help people with special needs get to work. The large scale collection and sale of gently-used items in Goodwill’s retail stores fund job training programs and other career services that prepare individuals with disabilities and disadvantages for competitive employment in the community. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment operates as a division of Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia. For more about their selection of medical equipment, please visit http://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/ today.