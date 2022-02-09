Goodwill's "Donate Your Ex's Stuff" Campaign Is Back for 2022

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2022 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is once again running their "Donate Your Ex's Stuff" campaign to help those who are heartbroken over a recent break-up. Why not donate your ex's stuff and turn something bad into something good this year? If you're not quite over the hurt and pain an ex caused you, show them how you're reclaiming your life by donating their unnecessary baggage to us!



Goodwill is always happy to accept donations of any kind. Whether it's used clothing or gently-used furniture and other household goods, you're helping your community by providing belongings that are no longer needed or wanted.



All donations made to Goodwill are tax-deductible, and receipts are always available. The sale of your donated items funds community-based services like job training, employment placement services, and so much more. Every single donation positively impacts the lives of those with disabilities and other disadvantages. Contact one of Goodwill's locations throughout the region and turn your heartbreak into an act of kindness by donating your ex's stuff.



Visit https://goodwillnj.org/ or call for more information.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.