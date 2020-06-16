Goodwill's Philadelphia and New Jersey Stores Reopen for Business After COVID-19 Closures

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- After closing for three months due to the COVID-19 crisis, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is excited to announce the reopening of its stores throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia area. Goodwill's New Jersey locations opened their doors on June 15, 2020, while stores in Philadelphia reopened on June 9.



As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and local shoppers proceed with caution to their favorite secondhand stores in New Jersey and the surrounding region, Goodwill promises its customers a clean, safe shopping environment, and offers them countless bargains on new and gently used clothing, books, furniture, and household items. Goodwill received an influx of donations during the pandemic to help fill its stores with quality merchandise.



Moving forward, Goodwill's stores in New Jersey will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Philadelphia stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All stores are still accepting donations through "pop and drop" procedures, through which donors can drive up to the donation site, pop their trunks, and let Goodwill employees unload their donations with no physical contact.



For a complete listing of Goodwill locations, please visit https://goodwillnj.org/store-locator/.



As the entire community fights COVID-19 together, Goodwill President & CEO Mark B. Boyd is proud of his team's extraordinary efforts to help keep stores sanitized and ensure customers' safety. Each Goodwill store now has an Environmental Technician on site to make sure all hard surfaces and shopping carts are continually disinfected throughout operating hours. A Goodwill Ambassador is also on hand to oversee store occupancy, social distancing practices, and the use of masks and other protective gear. Additionally, Goodwill uses fogger machines twice a week after stores have closed to perform a heavy-duty disinfection of the premises.



According to Boyd: "Goodwill is 110% ready to welcome shoppers back into its stores. We have done our due diligence in planning for this reopening since the day we were shut down. The safety of our employees, shoppers, and donors has always been our top priority."



Because Goodwill remained open for "pop and drop" donations throughout the pandemic, area residents brought in an unprecedented amount of donations for the nonprofit organization to sell. Goodwill sells donations in its retail stores in order to fund job training programs, and career services that help people living with disabilities and disadvantages find work — a crucial service during the current economic downturn.



Individuals who would like more information about the reopening of Goodwill stores or how to donate used clothing and household items to the Goodwill cause are encouraged to visit the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website or contact the organization today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill's 25+ retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America's recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.