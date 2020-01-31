Goodwill's Valentine's Weekend Bridal Sale Kicks off February 8th

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The 11-year running of the brides tradition in South Jersey continues at Goodwill's Annual Valentine's Bridal Sale, starting Saturday, February 8, 2020. The sale will take place at Goodwill's Pennsauken Store, located at 5461 Route 70. Doors open at 9 a.m.



The nonprofit agency's highly anticipated sale will feature more than 450 new and gently-used gowns by designers such as Jasmine, Maggie Sotero, Alfred Angelo and Allure, just to name a few. Gently used gowns start at $49; new gowns at $99. No gown is priced higher than $299. Beyond wedding gowns, the sale will include special occasion dresses, bridesmaid gowns, flower girl dresses, shoes, veils/tiaras, accessories, jewelry and more.



The sale will run on Saturday (February 8) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday (February 9) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry tickets are issued to brides during early hours of the sale for crowd control purposes.



Goodwill's Bridal Room will be open for media previews by appointment only, starting Wednesday, February 5.



In years past, brides from the City to the Jersey Shore and as far away as Long Island line up outside The Goodwill Store in the wee hours of the morning to get first dibs in finding their dream bridal gown at the lowest price point possible.



"We learned quickly in the first couple of years of this sale that crowd control was needed," said Goodwill President & CEO Mark B. Boyd. "It's a special day for brides so we closely monitor how many brides enter the Bridal Room. Seeing the first bunch of brides come running into the store with their entourage is always an exciting moment. Even more exciting is when we hear that first bride say yes to the dress!"



Beyond saving brides valuable dollars, this annual event serves very much as a fundraiser for Goodwill. Proceeds from the sale fund Goodwill's job training programs and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work including The Helms Academy. Here, adults 18 and older can earn their high school diploma 100% tuition free while simultaneously earning college credits. According to Boyd, Goodwill is all about giving a hand up, not a hand out. "We provide local residents with the marketable job skills needed to compete in the evolving workplace," he said.



Cash and credit cards are accepted as payment. Coupons are not accepted on bridal attire. All sales are final. The snow date for the sale is February 15-16.



Goodwill collects donated gowns from area bridal shops all year round in preparation for this annual sale. In turn, brides have uncovered gowns worth up to $5,000. Goodwill offers these tips to brides who plan to come to the sale:



* Arrive early for the best selection of gowns but for a less chaotic shopping experience, come after 12 p.m.

* Wear a bodysuit, sports bra or swimsuit underneath clothes to expedite the "trying on" process. Dressing rooms are available but this sale typically draws a crowd!

* Bring a friend or loved one to provide you with that ever important second opinion. Prior to the sale, show them photos from magazines of gowns you like so that they can help you pick from the racks.

* Pack light for the day (a small clutch vs a bulky purse). Gowns are heavy and bulky!

* Avoid wearing make-up. Every bit shows on white.

* Keep in mind that most gowns, new or used, need alterations. Letting a hem out or sides taken in can be easily done by an experienced seamstress.

* Be considerate. A gown not right for you might be on the top of someone else's list. If you don't want a gown, give it to a Goodwill employee or place it back on the proper rack.



Like Goodwill on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodwillNJ) for a special sneak preview of gowns to be sold.



Think beyond the wedding. Wedding dresses can be made into christening gowns, too. And for prom goers, there are many formalwear gowns in store.



For more information about the bridal sale or to inquire about donating gently used clothing or household items to Goodwill, please contact the company today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia



Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit

organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 23+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.