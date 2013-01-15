Technology Leaders Becomes a Google Analytics Certified Partner

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Technology Leaders was founded in 2002 and is based in New York City. The firm has over ten years experience in web analytics, including its particular focus on marketing analysis inside large enterprises with especially complex online marketing environments. It is the perfect choice for the organization needing to make sure web, mobile, and social media marketing analytics are properly defined, deployed and understood. For more information, visit http://www.technologyleaders.com



As a GACP, Technology Leaders offers a variety of services to help clients make the most out of Google Analytics, including web measurement planning, advanced feature implementations, media analysis and consulting, website optimization, and more.



“Technology Leaders has been working with Google Analytics for quite some time,” said Andrew Edwards, Managing Partner at the firm, "and we are excited to be selected as part of the program. We've been performing web analytics consulting since 2003 and have seen many changes in the space. But the biggest change has been the advent of Google Analytics. With their free application, they revolutionized web analytics and broadened the base of web analytics practitioners almost immeasurably. And their Premium tool only expands on the already impressive capabilities of the free offering."



"Andrew's company has done some impressive and innovative work." said Jesse Nichols - Partner Program Manager at Google Analytics.



