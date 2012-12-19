Google Gives Answers; Frompo Gives Results

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The word curate means to organize and oversee; custodian of a collection or a conservator. This holds apt for Frompo considering its mechanism – it manually and extensively aggregates the most relevant searches from Google, Yahoo! and Bing and delivers them in a convenient search package.



Using Frompo, one can search for web, images, videos, news or twitter. One can be as specific as they want the search results to be. People can keep on categorizing their specifications and Frompo will make sure they get the expected result.



There have been recent developments in this field and there already exist other curated search engines in the market. Creating a product in this generation with an already prevailing tight competition, Frompo surely has something better and easier to offer and stand out in the market – combination of two types of search engines - “the green search engine” and “the curated search engine”.



A Green Search Engine – wherein – all or some of the revenue generated by performing searches on Frompo or clicking on search ads will help in helping the environment!



About Frompo

Frompo is a Denmark based company that has created a next generation curated search engine. It is a community of users who come together and curate search results to improve the search experience for everyone.



Objective of Frompo is to identify and classify the best content for a given topic or category. While most search engines typically get most of their traffic from the top 10-20% of their indexes, Frompo performs very specific and to the point, apt searches based on user needs.



Thus, with Frompo, one gets the best from the big search engines without the mess!



To learn more about Frompo one can visit their website at http://frompo.com/



To know more about Frompo or for media related queries, contact:



Martin Nodskov

Phone: 2320 6052

Email: mnhweb77@hotmail.com

Web: http://frompo.com