Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Google in Broadband and Applications market report to its offering

Google’s core business has been to provide a platform for users to search and access information on the Internet. Against the backdrop of vibrant developments in technology, Google has set the pace in many areas by expanding its business influence and creating new revenue generation options. Google has strengthened presence across the technology value chain by developing capacity to set-up fiber-optic communications networks, web-based applications for consumers and enterprises, and android-based mobile applications.



The first two capabilities strengthen Google’s main revenue generation activity – online advertising. And two of the three have created new revenue streams. Through Google Fiber, Google’s fiber-optic communications network, the company offers high speed internet and IP-based television services. Google has also carved a share in the mobile applications market, estimated to reach US$63.5 billion by 2017. Google’s presence in mobile applications is powered by the Android operating system and showcased in Nexus smartphones and tablets.



Mind Commerce examines Google’s presence in the broadband and applications markets in this report, substantiates the findings with in-depth research, qualitative findings and quantitative data.



Target Audience:



Investment Firms



Application Developers



Mobile Device Vendors



Mobile Network Carriers



Service Bureau Companies



WiFi Infrastructure Vendors



Google and their competitors



Wireless Infrastructure Vendors



Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors



Telecom Managed Service Providers



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152885/google-in-broadband-and-applications.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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