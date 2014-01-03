Google in Broadband and Applications : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Google’s core business has been to provide a platform for users to search and access information on the Internet. Against the backdrop of vibrant developments in technology, Google has set the pace in many areas by expanding its business influence and creating new revenue generation options. Google has strengthened presence across the technology value chain by developing capacity to set-up fiber-optic communications networks, web-based applications for consumers and enterprises, and android-based mobile applications.



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The first two capabilities strengthen Google’s main revenue generation activity – online advertising. And two of the three have created new revenue streams. Through Google Fiber, Google’s fiber-optic communications network, the company offers high speed internet and IP-based television services. Google has also carved a share in the mobile applications market, estimated to reach US$63.5 billion by 2017. Google’s presence in mobile applications is powered by the Android operating system and showcased in Nexus smartphones and tablets.



Mind Commerce examines Google’s presence in the broadband and applications markets in this report, substantiates the findings with in-depth research, qualitative findings and quantitative data.



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Target Audience:



Investment Firms

Application Developers

Mobile Device Vendors

Mobile Network Carriers

Service Bureau Companies

WiFi Infrastructure Vendors

Google and their competitors

Wireless Infrastructure Vendors

Small Cell Infrastructure Vendors

Telecom Managed Service Providers



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1.0 INTRODUCTION 5



2.0 MARKET OVERVIEW 6

2.1 APPLICATIONS 6

2.1.1 GLOBAL MOBILE APPLICATION MARKET 6

2.1.2 GOOGLE COMPETITORS IN MOBILE APPS 7

2.1.3 WORLDWIDE MOBILE APP USERS 8

2.1.4 GOOGLE COMPETITORS IN WEB-BASED APPS 9

2.2 BROADBAND UNITED STATES 9



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