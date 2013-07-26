Google in Mobile Marketing Industry Trend Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Google’s mobile advertising business continues to fuel impressive growth for the online search engine pioneer. Google has much at stake in the worldwide shift from desktop advertising to mobile advertising. The company has taken various measures to brace for the shift. It acquired mobile-related corporate vehicles, notably Android (2005), YouTube (2006), DoubleClick (2007), AdMob (2009) and Motorola Mobility (2012), and launched mobile marketing tools like the Google Playbook (2013).



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/google-in-mobile-marketing



This research addresses the following:



Competitive Landscape: The current shape of the mobile advertising landscape and Google’s fit within it. Google’s current strategies: How has its strategy paid off and who are the biggest competitor’s to Google in mobile advertising.



Advertising Products: Google’s current advertising products. What’s next for Google’s product strategy (i.e., in-app advertising, search advertising).



Strategic Direction: Google’s strategy in light of other mobile advertising powerhouses entering the landscape. How Facebook and Apple’s strategies differ from Google’s



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170702



Recent Happenings: Recent strategic moves Google has made to grow its market share in mobile advertising. How Facebook and Apple countered Google’s strategy. Relevant recent events that have occurred affecting Google’s strategy (i.e., MMA standardizations of mobile ads)



Recommendations for Marketers: What marketers need to do to optimize their spending with Google, Facebook, and others. What is the best strategy for advertising buyers in the next five years.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/