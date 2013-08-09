Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



Google Indexing Ace's from 'G3 Development' in American Fork, UTAH 84025 Received Decoration for Adam Paul Green's Effective "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 10012 New York NY and 90274 Palos Verdes Estates CA



Grow A Business With Localized Web Traffic From THEIR OWN Google-Friendly Blog Website! G3 Make's It Easy...



Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!



G3 localize's their content



G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links



G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!



Appeals to search engines like Google



Search engines index the clients information SOONER



G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!



G3 provides the blog



G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



Key Points



SEO: G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way G3 provides customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



Social Media: Each article published by G3 Development contains sharing badges for the leading social networks, making our customized content as easy to share as a single click. Participants who have Facebook, Delicious, Digg, MySpace or Twitter accounts can share their articles with their friends easily and quickly. Readers can also share the articles, making them even more extensive and valuable. Participants with an aggressive social media plan can share their blog content knowing that the links in each article will bring readers back to their respective Home page.



Compliance: G3's articles are written by professionals, participants do not have to worry about compliance issues and enjoy a certain level of comfort in knowing that content that holds up to communication standards.



Synergy: Because G3 publishes the same foundational article to each participant, the organization moves together as a whole with a common message and a consistent conversation. Group synergy can be achieved and synchronized for special events, new product releases, and special news stories, etc.



Blogging: Participants have the option to blog their own content. This exciting opportunity allows achievers to set themselves apart and to extend their reach with personal stories and experiences. G3 Development provides complete access to the blog and video training content designed to introduce participants to blogging.



Facing the onslaught of unhealthy snack options, Xoçaí has created the unthinkable, a delicious, antioxidant-rich Peanut Butter Cup that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Made with all-natural ingredients, the Xoçaí Peanut Butter Cup is the perfect low-calorie snack for a responsible, healthful diet. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - All-natural peanut butter - Contains inulin, a versatile, diabetic-friendly fiber - Premium-grade whey protein provides longer sense of satiety and satisfaction - All natural cocoa butter.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste - Only 80 calories per cup about half the calories of the competition!



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Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



Click Below to Order Xocai Variety Pack Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-variety-pack.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030#.UT4CB1fvi1E



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership