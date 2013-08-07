Google Indexing Guru's from 'G3 Development' in Little Cottonwood Creek, UTAH 84110 Received Accolades for Adam Paul Green's Creative "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 94062 Woodside CA and 81615 Snowmass Village CO

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



If one thinks about "the real reason why" they need to engage in Social Media,



it all boils down to these basics:



(a) Forming the right relations and

(b) Doing so the right way



Many business leaders are still at the fundamental stage of asking,



“Why is Social Media important for my business?”



This very question begs another question:



“Have you been paying attention to the marketplace?”



Ok, so, most people will answer these questions quite easily. And here’s how it usually goes: “Yes, of course I’ve been paying attention to the marketplace and Social Media is obviously important because it seems to be everywhere one turns. One is hearing about Social Media but still have the need to understand why the businesses using it and why is it creating so much attention.” The answer to “Why” is related to “How and What” a business does to engage in market relations with the aim of creating an opportunity for a business transaction. Why do businesses exist? Primarily to:



(a) Create value and

(b) Attract a market who wants the value proposition enough to engage.



However, the “How” of doing this has dramatically changed in the last 2 years from “Push Marketing” to “Pull Marketing.” This transformation has all happened via relevant and relative conversations that attract the market one will seek to the client.



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they'd look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.

Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



