Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



Google Indexing Scholars from 'G3 Development' in Woods Cross, UTAH 84412 Received Decree for Adam Paul Green's Legendary "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 81654 Snowmass CO and 10019 New York NY



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



http://www.g3-development.co/

http://www.g3-development.co/home/

http://www.g3-development.co/about/

http://www.g3-development.co/blog/

http://www.g3-development.co/blog-2/

http://www.g3-development.co/seo-reputation-management/

http://www.g3-development.co/contact-information/



The Real Reasons Why To Use Social Media:

1. If ones business can’t be found — they are not engaging with the “True Market.”

2. Social Media (YouTube) is 64% more effective — than traditional advertising.

3. Ones “True Competition” — is guaranteed to be engaged in Social Media.

4. One will find customers — 15 times faster with Social Media.

5. One can reach the “True Market” — by simply engaging the right people.

6. By ignoring this Social Media Market, they are not creating opportunities – while the competition is.

7. Social Media saves massive amounts of time— if one uses it right.



Site owners started to recognize the value of having their sites highly ranked and visible in search engine results, creating an opportunity for both white hat and black hat SEO practitioners. According to industry analyst Danny Sullivan, the phrase "search engine optimization" probably came into use in 1997. The first documented use of the term Search Engine Optimization was John Audette and his company Multimedia Marketing Group as documented by a web page from the MMG site from August, 1997.



Early versions of search algorithms relied on webmaster-provided information such as the keyword meta tag, or index files in engines like ALIWEB. Meta tags provide a guide to each page's content. Using meta data to index pages was found to be less than reliable, however, because the webmaster's choice of keywords in the meta tag could potentially be an inaccurate representation of the site's actual content. Inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent data in meta tags could and did cause pages to rank for irrelevant searches. Web content providers also manipulated a number of attributes within the HTML source of a page in an attempt to rank well in search engines.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



XOPHORIA

The Xophoria Anti-Aging Skin Care System helps women and men enjoy radiant, youthful, rejuvenated and “happy” skin!



Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



Gentle Cleansing:

Xophoria gently cleanses and opens pores for maximum nutrient absorption.

Preserves skin’s natural lipids and optimal pH balance.



Reduce Forehead Wrinkles:

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 stimulates synthesis of 6 major constituents of skin matrix to eliminate wrinkles.

Vitex relieves stressed skin and relaxes lines.



Lightens Age Spots:

Oligopeptide-68 reduces uneven skin pigmentation and lightens dark spots.



Reduce Smile Lines:

Vitex stimulates collagen and smooths lines.

Cacao minimizes fine lines & wrinkles.



Provides Protection from Free Radicals:

Acaí, blueberry and grape seed safeguard from free radicals created by sun radiation – protect yourself from the sun year-round.

Cacao provides optimal free radical protection.



Improves Uneven Skin Tone:

Cacao helps smooth dimpled skin.

Stabilized Vitamin C freshens dull skin tone.



Reduces Redness:

Aloe soothes irritated & damaged skin.

Licorice root extract relieves inflammation.



Softens and Smooths Skin Texture:

Vitex rejuvenates overall skin texture and complexion: make skin glow

Beta glucan rehydrates, restructures and repairs



Delivers Deep Absorption and Moisturization:

Beet root delivers deep moisturizing for men and women with dry skin

Olive fruit provides a moisturizing affect.

Squalane prevents water/moisture loss from skin surface.



Minimizes Crow’s Feet:

Cacao smooths fine lines & wrinkles.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 rebuilds skin structure.



Tightens and Lifts:

Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester firms skin and reduces slacking/sagging skin.



Reduces Pores:

Pore-reduction formula tightens/minimizes pores for smoother finish, less shine



1. Xophoria’s active cacao compounds are encapsulated into exclusive lipid structures called “Theospheres.”

2. Theospheres penetrate the layers of the skin, where they release cacao’s active compounds to bind with skin cell receptor sites.

3. This triggers the skin cells to release neurotransmitters called endorphins, which are “feel good/pleasure” chemicals also produced in the brain. Endorphins also travel to other organ systems and can “de-stress” or relax your skin, muscles and immune system. This is fantastic news for busy, stressed-out South Jordan and Draper men and woman.



Theospheres deliver cacao active compounds to skin. Active compounds bind to receptor sites, releasing neurotransmitters/endorphins. Endorphins travel to the brain, producing “feel-good” effects to the brain “Xophoria unlocks the natural skin-enhancing benefits of cacao and other nutrients to help you look great and feel even better!” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen, ND Board-Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine



mxicorp.com/antiaging.php

mxicorp.com/antiaging.php?product=energyimmunity

mxicorp.com/custom/images/ingredients/xv_energy.jpg



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership