Google Indexing Veteran's from 'G3 Development' in Bountiful, UTAH 84109 Received Endowment for Adam Paul Green's Brilliant "Xocai Testimonial" Campaigns in both 92091 Rancho Santa Fe CA and 92037 La Jolla CA

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



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By 2004, search engines had incorporated a wide range of undisclosed factors in their ranking algorithms to reduce the impact of link manipulation. In June 2007, The New York Times' Saul Hansell stated Google ranks sites using more than 200 different signals. The leading search engines, Google, Bing, and Yahoo, do not disclose the algorithms they use to rank pages. Some SEO practitioners have studied different approaches to search engine optimization, and have shared their personal opinions. Patents related to search engines can provide information to better understand search engines.



In 2005, Google began personalizing search results for each user. Depending on their history of previous searches, Google crafted results for logged in users. In 2008, Bruce Clay said that "ranking is dead" because of personalized search. He opined that it would become meaningless to discuss how a website ranked, because its rank would potentially be different for each user and each search.



In December 2009, Google announced it would be using the web search history of all its users in order to populate search results.





Google Instant, real-time-search, was introduced in late 2010 in an attempt to make search results more timely and relevant. Historically site administrators have spent months or even years optimizing a website to increase search rankings. With the growth in popularity of social media sites and blogs the leading engines made changes to their algorithms to allow fresh content to rank quickly within the search results.



In February 2011, Google announced the Panda update, which penalizes websites containing content duplicated from other websites and sources. Historically websites have copied content from one another and benefited in search engine rankings by engaging in this practice, however Google implemented a new system which punishes sites whose content is not unique. In April 2012, Google launched the Google Penguin update the goal of which was to penalize websites that used manipulative techniques to improve their rankings on the search engine.



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Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!



G3 localize's their content



G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links



G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!



Appeals to search engines like Google



Search engines index the clients information SOONER



G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!



G3 provides the blog



G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



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- Sweetened with raw cane juice crystals.



Benefits include: - Delivers superior antioxidant protection - Safeguards body’s cells and major organs - Boosts energy, enhances overall health - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity

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X Protein Meal™ Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORACfn) intake—and help you lose weight at the same time! Eating a 50,000 Total ORACfn diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal™ Shake into your daily diet. It’s super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great. - Features Xoçai®’s industry-leading antioxidant-rich healthy chocolate - Xoçai®’s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Uses the highest-certified whey protein isolate for maximum benefits - Natural cocoa butter; no added fats - Delivers 19 amino acids and 25 vitamins and minerals.



Benefits include: - Supports weight loss by suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, boosting metabolism, supporting mood and providing a superior source of antioxidants. - Emerging research suggests that eating antioxidant-rich diets can help stimulate weight loss. - A recent unpublished pilot trial showed significant weight loss for 50 participants who ate a high-antioxidant diet (which emphasized the Xocai X-Protein Meal™ Replacement Shake). Features include: - The first and only high-antioxidant shake geared to enhance weight loss efforts - Delicious, easy to use - Acts as meal replacement to enhance weight loss.



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About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity