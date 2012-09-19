High Quality Google Local Optimization Services from Lead to Conversion

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Google local optimization services are more important than ever for small or medium sized businesses looking to stand out from the crowd and establish their presence in the crowded online world of search engines and social networks.



Always ahead of the curve, Lead to Conversion, LLC, is now offering a new standalone service specifically focused on Google local optimization services. Through a combination of different methodologies, LTC can effectively raise the profile of a local business looking to find new prospects and customers online.



The greatest challenge of successful search engine optimization and online outreach today lies in the constant, fast-paced evolution of effective strategies and practices, and viable services. Right at the top of this list are the changes stemming from Google's ongoing efforts to shift more of their separate offerings and features under the Google+ umbrella.



Recently, Google Places was folded into Google+ as well, becoming Google+ Local. This has left many small businesses scrambling to get up to speed and adopt to the latest changes.



LTC provides their clients with a full range of Google local optimization services, so that they are able to fully capitalize on every opportunity which is available to them, while staying completely up to date with the latest developments and changes.



Their services include page verification, customization and optimization, as well as submission of the page to relevant local business directories. Additionally, they are able to help their clients establish a greater local circle of influence, through the targeting and outreach of other local business owners, to help propel the client's listing even higher up the rankings.



Together, this collection of Google local optimization services will bump a business up over its competition, right to the top of the listings.



In the fight to find new business, it's a step which cannot be overlooked. Any business which lets the latest changes pass them by will end up suffering in terms of their online positioning and presence. The best approach is always swift, proactive adoption of the newest best practices, services and standards.



Call 855.5.SEOLTC to receive a free consultation for Google local optimization services, or visit LeadtoConversion.com for more information.



