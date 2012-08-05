Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Mind Commerce Publishing.Google Market Intelligence has set the industry standard for comprehensive research into Google's market prospects, competition, products, services, and applications since April 2010. This subscription service provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. It also includes: Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.
We offer pricing to meet the needs of all clients including Single-user, Team, and Corporate Licensing options.
We deliver reports to your corporate/proprietary research portal or you may use our own at: www.GoogleMarketResearch.com
New Bonus Report "Credit System" for 2012
We are excited about our new "Credit System". This new system provides purchase credits that are valid for up to one year from purchase. These credits allow the client to obtain any Mind Commerce reports they wish (e.g. reports not included in Google Market Intelligence).
Target Audience
Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.
Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. Google Market Intelligence provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers.
Benefits
Google Market Intelligence provides many benefits to the subscriber including Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.
Google-specific Reports
The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive many Google-specific reports throughout the year including:
Google in Mobile: Beyond Android
Google in Home Entertainment
Google and Smartgrid
Google in OSS/BSS
Google in Developing Countries
Google in Search
Google in Media and Content
Google and the Browser Market
Google and Broadband Wireless
Google and SaaS (Software as a Service)
Google in Connected Home
Google and the Connected Life
Google and Citywide Communications
Google in Telephony
Google in Public Safety
Google in Cloud Computing
Google in Applications
Google and RFID
Google in Education
Google and Small Companies
Google as Virtual Network Operator
Google and M2M (Machine-to-Machine)
Google in Location-based Services
Google Versus Reports
The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive several reports throughout the year that compare and contrast the market prospects, products and services, and SWOT analysis between each company. Google Versus reports will include:
Google vs. Apple
Google vs. Microsoft
Google vs. AOL
Google vs. Yahoo
Google vs. Carriers
Custom Research Reports
Each Google Market Intelligence subscriber will be entitled to one custom research report per subscription year with the size and extent dependent on the subscription level as per the following:
Single-user: Up to 10 pages
Team License: Up to 50 pages
Company-wide: 200 pages or more
Topics for the Custom Research Report will be chosen by the subscriber and may cover virtually any subject of interest or concern
Credits for Additional Reports
This new system provides purchase credits that are valid for up to one year from purchase. These credits allow the client to obtain any Mind Commerce report they wish (e.g. reports not included in Google Market Intelligence).
Single-user Subscription: $2,000 USD credit
Team-License Subscription: $5,000 USD credit
Company-wide Subscription: $ 12,000 USD credit
The above credits are valid for up to one year for any Mind Commerce reports (existing or that becomes available in the future) that is not part of the Google Market Intelligence subscription service.
Advisory Services
The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive advisory services about topics of interest. Subscribers may ask either general questions or specific questions relative to Google Market Intelligence research and analysis. The number of individuals that may engage research and consulting staff depends on the subscription level.
For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/google-market-intelligence-report-555915