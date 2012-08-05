Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Mind Commerce Publishing.Google Market Intelligence has set the industry standard for comprehensive research into Google's market prospects, competition, products, services, and applications since April 2010. This subscription service provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. It also includes: Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.



We offer pricing to meet the needs of all clients including Single-user, Team, and Corporate Licensing options.



We deliver reports to your corporate/proprietary research portal or you may use our own at: www.GoogleMarketResearch.com



New Bonus Report "Credit System" for 2012



We are excited about our new "Credit System". This new system provides purchase credits that are valid for up to one year from purchase. These credits allow the client to obtain any Mind Commerce reports they wish (e.g. reports not included in Google Market Intelligence).



Target Audience



Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.



Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. Google Market Intelligence provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers.



Benefits



Google Market Intelligence provides many benefits to the subscriber including Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.



Google-specific Reports



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive many Google-specific reports throughout the year including:

Google in Mobile: Beyond Android

Google in Home Entertainment

Google and Smartgrid

Google in OSS/BSS

Google in Developing Countries

Google in Search

Google in Media and Content

Google and the Browser Market

Google and Broadband Wireless

Google and SaaS (Software as a Service)

Google in Connected Home

Google and the Connected Life

Google and Citywide Communications

Google in Telephony

Google in Public Safety

Google in Cloud Computing

Google in Applications

Google and RFID

Google in Education

Google and Small Companies

Google as Virtual Network Operator

Google and M2M (Machine-to-Machine)

Google in Location-based Services



Google Versus Reports



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive several reports throughout the year that compare and contrast the market prospects, products and services, and SWOT analysis between each company. Google Versus reports will include:

Google vs. Apple

Google vs. Microsoft

Google vs. AOL

Google vs. Yahoo

Google vs. Carriers



Custom Research Reports



Each Google Market Intelligence subscriber will be entitled to one custom research report per subscription year with the size and extent dependent on the subscription level as per the following:

Single-user: Up to 10 pages

Team License: Up to 50 pages

Company-wide: 200 pages or more



Topics for the Custom Research Report will be chosen by the subscriber and may cover virtually any subject of interest or concern



Credits for Additional Reports



This new system provides purchase credits that are valid for up to one year from purchase. These credits allow the client to obtain any Mind Commerce report they wish (e.g. reports not included in Google Market Intelligence).

Single-user Subscription: $2,000 USD credit

Team-License Subscription: $5,000 USD credit

Company-wide Subscription: $ 12,000 USD credit



The above credits are valid for up to one year for any Mind Commerce reports (existing or that becomes available in the future) that is not part of the Google Market Intelligence subscription service.



Advisory Services



The Google Market Intelligence subscriber will receive advisory services about topics of interest. Subscribers may ask either general questions or specific questions relative to Google Market Intelligence research and analysis. The number of individuals that may engage research and consulting staff depends on the subscription level.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/google-market-intelligence-report-555915