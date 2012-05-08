Google Market Intelligence - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Google Market Intelligence", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Google Market Intelligence has set the industry standard for comprehensive research into Google's market prospects, competition, products, services, and applications since April 2010. This subscription service provides research, analysis, and advisory services that address a wide range of topics including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. It also includes: Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.
Target Audience
Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.
Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google
Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more.Google Market Intelligence provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers.
Benefits
Google Market Intelligence provides many benefits to the subscriber including Google Update Report, Google-specific Reports, Google Versus Reports, Custom Research Report, Advisory Service, and Google Related Research.
Google Update
The Google Update Report provides timely analysis and projections about Google market prospects, products and applications, product and company integration, current and potential mergers and acquisitions, and more. This periodic analysis report will include the following sections:
- Market Development Analysis
- Google Integration News and Analysis
- Google Competitor and Partner Update
- Product & Application News and Analysis
- Intellectual Property News and Analysis
- Acquisition Watch: Target Companies, Applications, and more
- Before it's News: Understanding emerging market opportunities
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
