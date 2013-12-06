Google Message to Webmasters: "Use Original Content or Lose Rankings"

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- One of the primary missions of Google search over the years has been to improve the quality of their results, thus improving the experience of its users. To this end, they've instituted many rules and made suggestions which they expect webmasters to adhere to when creating content directly on their sites, as well as any content they use to promote their websites.



Under the recently revised content guidelines that are issued and published on the Webmaster Tools page, the search juggernaut warns website owners against using anything else than original content on their sites. This is especially true for affiliate sites.



Given this warning, many webmasters wonder to what extent content must be "original" before it is ranked or, alternatively, penalized. Certainly the bulk of information and news presented online has come from other sources. Writers typically rely upon other sources for research and often end up rewriting sections of content that can be presented to their readers.



So while the ultimate goal of Google may be to rid the internet of sites that provide little or no unique content, there are still ways of manufacturing original content without having to go through the trouble of actually studying a subject and then writing a wholly unique article or blog post.



Several options are available to write unique and useful content quickly and easily and to comply with Google Webmaster tools in order to gain organic traffic from the most used search engine in the world.



Webmasters looking for ideas for content can look to farmersmarketct.com for some unique and original ideas on how to create content that serves their visitors and also pleases the search engine giant that is Google.



Creating unique content is important for all types of site owners, like those that run blogs, ecommerce sites, niche sites, affiliate sites and product review sites.



And, it really does not matter whether the site is small or a big brand, offering something unique to the visitor is the hallmark of ranking in 2013 and beyond.



While Google continues its crack down on obvious cheats who use scraped content and other means to rank their sites, webmasters will need to learn about all the possible tools to quickly produce articles and blog posts for their websites while still remaining within the rules set forth by Google.



While uncertainty is still prevalent among those who create sites for profit, one thing is for certain: duplicate content that offers no value to the reader is no longer tolerated by the largest search engine on the planet.



About Content Gurus

Content Gurus is dedicated to offering webmasters and bloggers great alternatives for creating fresh and useful content for their sites and hands on Internet marketing tools, guides and information.



Media Contact:

Jerry Stenberg

support@farmersmarketct.com

http://farmersmarketct.com/