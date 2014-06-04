Google News Press Release Submission Service Launches, Offers Free Syndication for a Limited Time

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Internet world has dramatically transferred the focus of press releases from getting to news desks of the media to now passing on the release to a number of internet journalists and bloggers. Whether it is the launch of a new fitness program, a binary tool, a moneymaking system or some cash flow service, publicizing your breaking news in a perfect press release can help you increase more traffic to your webpage and pull ahead search engine profile. As everyone is aware of the fact that online press releases are the new age of business promotion and getting news across to a large number of audiences online.



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About GoogleNewsPressRelease.com

GoogleNewsPressRelease.com is based in New York and have successfully unlocked the secret of getting their clients message across to as many people as possible. They combine performance, great timing and efficient customer services to achieve high customer satisfaction levels.



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