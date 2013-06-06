GoogleNewsSubmit.com Explores Adding Local Press Release Distribution

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Online Google News Submission specialist GoogleNewsSubmit.com is exploring the option of adding more local packages to their distribution network. Already reaching a vast nationwide network and specializing in Search Engine Optimization, adding a local option will allow for great flexibility for many of their clients.



While most clients are seeking more national exposure, many potential clients have come and gone in search for a more local distribution options. Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "This is something we feel we should have added a long time ago. Based on our research, this maybe a very hot item. For instance, if you run a small dry cleaner in Chicago, it doesn't help to have your news story in the Boston Globe. You need to focus on your local market, Chicago. Over the years, we've established the contacts with the local media across the country and feel we can get the news in their right hands."



Based on recent research, GoogleNewsSubmit feels upgrading their "Silver Package" and adding the local option to $59 just makes sense. If agreed upon, the new local news distribution options will be added in the next 2-3 weeks.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.