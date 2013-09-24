Google Nexus 7 Now Available for Sale in September

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Tablets have become rather popular over the recent years because of the fact that the world has gone through many technological changes. There are many famous brands in the market that are offering exclusive tablets for the utmost convenience of all the interested buyers. However, Google Nexus 7 has triggered the attention of millions of people in record time. The much-awaited tablet is finally going to be available for sale within the markets from 21st September, 2013, therefore, all those who wish are interested in it are recommended to waste no time in purchasing it for personal use in the future. The Android tablet is actually the second generation of the Google Nexus 6 which was equally as popular and high in functionality as Google Nexus 7 now.



One of the most prominent benefits of choosing Google Nexus 7 is the fact that it tends to provide true value of money to people and infact, it actually is quite cheap and rather affordable in comparison with the vast amount of benefits it has to offer in the short and long run. The retail price of the exclusive Android 16GB Wifi Model slate is $379 only, thus the golden opportunity of grabbing the latest and the trendiest gadget in town really must not be missed out. For individuals who are interested in the 32GB and the LTE-equipped models, they are recommended to wait a while since they are also likely to release in a short period of time.



When it comes to the specifications and the features of the latest Google Nexus 7, it is equipped with Android 4.3. What’s more is that the 7 inch 1929 x 1200 (323ppi) IPS display is something to take into thorough consideration since it is rather impressive. Moreover, the 2GB RAM and the 1.5GHz snapdragon Pro SoC is definitely a development. Camera is undoubtedly quite essential and Google Nexus 7 sports a 5 megapixel rear camera along with a 1.2 megapixel front one. NFC is also present as well as stereo speakers which are of the most premium quality that enables individuals to enjoy a purely exceptional music experience. Google Nexus 7 has non-removable battery 3950mAh. Protective covers such as the travel covers that are available in six vibrant and colorful colors along with the premium cover that is similar to Apple’s cover are also available for the ultimate convenience of everyone. The travel and premium covers cost $29 and $49 respectively.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19651/google-nexus-7-go-sale-singapore-sept-21/



Media contact



Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore