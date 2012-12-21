Google Nexus 7 vs iPad Mini Price Comparison and Best Deals Review

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Tablets are this year’s hottest electronics and online retailers have prepared Christmas offers that make buying a reliable product at a cost-effective price possible.



For buyers on a budget, or looking for the best deal on their future tablet, FindMyPrice.net has reviewed the available offers and has found the best Christmas deals, discounts and prices for Google Nexus 7. The 16GB, Wi-Fi Google Nexus 7 tablet sells (new) for $239.90 and (used) for $224.00.



Google Nexus 7 is one of the best tablets in the 7-inch market according to customers. It packs great tech specs, a reliable processor and OS, as well as a high quality screen and memory (16GB) for a tablet that costs less than $300. Under tests, Google Nexus 7 was just as great as the pricier tablets, such as the $419.00 Toshiba Excite and the $379 Asus Transformer Pad TF300.



Google Nexus 7 tablet is one of the few tablets that can make a comparison with iPad mini. The 1,280 x 800 screen on this affordable 7-inch tablet has positive reviews. The screen features quality resolution, it is less reflective and less saturated and reviews read that it delivers considerably sharper text



For less than $300, Google Nexus 7 packs components and offers performances that are compelling in the small tablet market. It runs on a 1.2GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 chipset, 1GB RAM and operates Android 4.1 Jelly Bean (or higher), which make web browsing 30 percent faster when using the default browser Chrome.



The 7-inch Android tablet built by Asus has a battery life designed with entertainment in mind. It will run 9 hours on a single recharge playing HD videos and 10 hours when web browsing or e-reading.



Find My Price is a service that offers online buyers comprehensive reviews on all kinds of electronics (Mp3 players, universal remote controllers, game consoles, tablets, headphones etc) as well as updated reports on the best deals available. The Find My Price team strives to deliver consumers a reliable and current source of information, price comparisons, product reviews and discounts for electronic devices.



http://www.FindMyPrice.net has released a series of reviews that aim to make your online Christmas gift shopping a lot more budget-friendly. The website features reviews of some of the most popular and expensive tablets (iPad, Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, Microsoft Surface etc) as well as of tablets under $300, $200 and even $100. Find My Price browses the online market in the search for the lowest prices and gives recommendation that aim to help shoppers find the best deal for their desired product.



For people interested to read more about Find My Price Compare Prices Service, customers can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website at www.FindMyPrice.net.