Google Penguin 2.0 Has Launched

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Ever since Matt Cutts, Google's Distinguished Engineer announced plans to launch the next generation Penguin in March, webmasters have been waiting to see the effects Penguin 2.0 will have on Google's search results. Cutts formally announced the implementation of Penguin 2.0 with effect from Wednesday afternoon on 'This Week in Google'.



Cutts predicted that it would have a significant impact on webspam. He stated that the algorithms in Penguin 2.0 were of an altogether new generation which would go much deeper and have a significant impact on some smaller areas. This is unlike the earlier version which would only consider the home page.



Cutts, in a blog post confirmed the completion of the rollout of the next generation version of Penguin webspam algorithm. He also stated that around 2.3% of queries in U.S. English were affected to such an extent that would be noticeable to a regular user. The changeover was completed for other languages as well, with languages having more webspam seeing more conspicuous effects of the change.



This was the fourth major change to the Google algorithms, yet the change is referred to as Penguin 2.0 because the algorithm itself has been updated as against the data refresh carried out on earlier occasions.



Webmasters knew that the changeover to Penguin 2.0 was just around the corner when Cutts posted a message on the social media platform Twitter on May 10 stating that the roll out of Penguin 2.0 was expected within the next few weeks.



Later, Cutts, in a Google Webmaster Help video, described in greater detail the features of Penguin 2.0 and the changes in the search results that webmasters could expect over the next few months.



He explained that while Penguin 2.0 was designed primarily to curb black hat spam, it would also have a greater impact on spam than any of the previous versions of Penguin.



Penguin 2.0 has been the hot topic of discussion on Twitter and more information will be available in the next few hours and days as webmasters compare the affected SERPs and identify the kinds of spam which are targeted by the new Google algorithm.



