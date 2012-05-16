New Google Penguin Algorithm Update Forcing Major Changes

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading online press release distribution company, has decided to address the recent changes with the Google Penguin Algorithm update and the negative reaction by the online business community.



With the recent changes, panic and mass hysteria has taken over. We've seen the headlines come accross the wire's:



"Google's Penguin Freezing Out Small Business Searches" - CNBC

"Google Penguin Update Means No SEO?" - SubmitinME

"Google Offers More Penguin Recovery Tips, Some Are Scary" - SEORoundTable

"Hit By Google Penguin? Perhaps It's Time to Start Branding ..." -



After holding discussions with over 50 small business and webmasters, GoogleNewsSubmit.com concludes most are shifting their focus away from traditional SEO and more so on fresh, keyword rich content. The good news? Even if you had a penalized website, adding fresh, natural content will still work and improve your website. Upon review, it appears Google is getting exactly what they wanted, a renewed focus on quality content, not SPAM quantity.



After examining the more than 50 changes to the Google Search Algorithm, otherwise known as "Google Penguin", GoogleNewsSubmit held test to determine what still worked and to see if the past SEO work could be repaired. The answer? Yes, the changes where not permanent. Rebekah Hudson, Owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "The good news is your website is not ruined if you really focused on the old SEO methods, there are easy remedies."



After further research, GoogleNewsSubmit concluded the best way to repair the damage from the Google Penguin update was to shift attention to high quality content and natural links. The best way to accomplish this is via the traditional method of press releases. The fact of the matter is most Press Release websites are Google Recognized and Approved. Rebekah states, "It's only logical to assume Google is not going to penalize a company for having a link placed on an Approved Media Outlet." Afterall, all companies have to advertise, it just so happens the recent updates are forcing companies to advertise the old traditional way, along with more social networking. Google has confirmed it will not penalize links on websites such as Facebook and Twitter.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is an online Press Release Distribution company with over 200 clients. Clientel range from small businesses, musicians, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies all the way to small business start ups. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in helping companies get their quality press releases posted and seen on Google News, as well as high quality media outlets such as The Boston Globe, Chron.com, RecentGlobalNews.com, UPI.com, the San Francisco Chronicle and Banks.com for as little as $19.