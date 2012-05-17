Google Penguin Damage Control and Tips With Press Releases

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading Press Release Distribution company is excited to announce some tips for small businesses that have been recently hot hard by the new Google Penguin SEO updates. Unfortunately, Google has made it completely clear the newest algorithm updates are here to stay. As well, the latest guidance from Google on how to repair the damage consist of, "Start a Fresh Site." To lesson the blow, GoogleNewsSubmit presents small business owners and webmasters the following advice.



1. Get Honest and develop fresh content that is SPAM and backlink free. Google will index and pick up the new content without issue. The new Google Penguin updates are all about quality content that is 100% natural in appearance.



2. Diversify - Do not rely strictly on Google for all of your SEO and traffic! Work with partners to develop other sources of traffic. Try out MSN Adcenter (Bing and Yahoo) as well as some social networking campaigns. Also, some press release companies can provide you valuable links on some of the countries most popular mass media websites such as The Boston Globe, Chron.com, UPI.com, the San Francisco Chronicle, Banks.com and more.



3. Utilize more press releases! Let's face it, Google is NOT going to penalize a link on a Google Approved News source! Quiet the contrary...Develop a new strategy of utilizing more press releases, as Google views this content as natural and less Spammy. As well, using Press Releases will help build the reputation and creditably with the public and media around your company.



GoogleNewsSubmit.com believes the recent changes to Google, although painful for many, represent a step in the right direction to present much higher quality search results. The most recent changes with Google Penguin will not be the last, and should force more webmasters to focus on quality content that will actually be beneficial to the readers, and eliminate more SPAM from the internet.



