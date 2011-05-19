Google Places Combined with Mobile Websites Giving Local Businesses Massive Increase in Profits- Excited Business Owners Jump on Board

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2011 -- JSP Media, a Baltimore based Internet Marketing Consulting Service, has been getting a lot of attention recently for their mobile website and Google Places services.



According to a recent study, 93% of people first turn to the internet when searching for information concerning local businesses. That figure is compounded by the number of people who search the internet with their cell phones, a number that is increasing every day.



With the rapid development of mobile technology local advertising mediums such as magazines, radio spots, and the yellow pages are simply not effective anymore. Today, the only way for a small business to succeed is with a highly targeted local SEO campaign coupled with a mobile-friendly website.



In November of 2010, Google changed its algorithm for Google places that has made it far more difficult for businesses to get ranked with any efficacy. According to a recent release by Google’s Webspam team, Google asks 200 questions of each “Places” submission before they determine the top 7 spots for any search query.



At the same time, in order to accommodate the 23% of searches that originate from the local sector, Google has opted to mix organic search results with local search results. Consequently, they are now displaying their “Places” results on top of their organic results and the industry has noticed. Understanding the vast potential of securing one of the top 7 spots in Google places (the lucky 7 as some internet marketers call it); SMB’s (small and mid-sized businesses) are vying for elbow room in an essentially free-traffic dynamic.



In response to this new development, JSP Media has focused their efforts to the “Places” sector of Google, being one of the first SEO companies to spearhead campaigns that comply with Google’s guidelines for their “Places” search queries. Using their unique and heavily guarded system for ranking their clients, they boast a 100% success rate for every “Places” campaign they have thus initiated.



When combined with their mobile website services, which accommodate such technologies as QR codes, augmented reality, and goMobi platforms, JSP Media is able to deliver highly intentional marketing campaigns that deliver fantastic results for their clients.



Based in Baltimore, Maryland, JSP Media is proud to boast a global presence. With SEO specialists in all corners of the world they are available to initiate local SEO campaigns and mobile friendly services to any location on the globe. To find out more about JSP Media’s services, or a free consultation, please visit: http://www.jspnetworks.com/