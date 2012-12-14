Google Places Optimization Provides Substantial ROI

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- When it comes to search engine results, every business wants their website at the top of the organic search results, and with the Google places optimization offered by Market Domination Media, one of the top SEO companies in Miami, businesses can now be found at the top of their search categories. Organic traffic refers to website visitors that come from natural search engine positions, and not from paid advertisements. Google Places listings are the results show on the top of the results with their corresponding locations on the map. These are also referred to as local search results. When a business is at the top of the listings the amount of highly targeted traffic received is greatly increased.



With proper optimization, Market Domination Media can get business to the top of their local business category for selected keywords relevant to their location and products and or services. Market Domination Media helps companies rank at the top all over the world in addition to the local SEO Miami clients.



The biggest draw to organic search traffic is the ROI it provides. Other online advertising methods can cost a substantial amount of money when a client is paying per website visitor, or click to the website. With a highly optimized Google Places campaign it can drive thousands of visitors constantly without additional expenses. As conversions and sales increase while the advertising expense stays the same, the ROI is greatly increased.



Market Domination Media provides SEO expert Miami services to both local and national businesses looking to greatly increase their ROI, and an optimized Google Places campaign is a very effective means of increasing a websites traffic. Some businesses are seeking to increase sales, while others are looking to simply increase brand awareness. Regardless of the goal, Market Domination Media can help achieve it and make it a reality.



Market Domination Media offers the following services:



- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

- Google Places Optimization

- Online Reputation Management (ORM)

- Corporate Identity Package

- Website Design

- Website Redesign

- Social Media Branding

- Content

- Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management

- Custom Web Applications



About Market Domination Media

Market Domination Media is an expert in online marketing. Services include search engine optimization, Google places optimization, online reputation management, corporate identity creation, website design & redesign, social media branding, content creation, pay per click management, and custom web application development. Complete information about the organization and services offered can be found on the company website.



