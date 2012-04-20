Android Market Central Becomes the Latest Destination for Android App Reviews

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- The Android Market, or Android Central, is Google's own repository for Android applications, also known as Android Apps. Android is a free and open source operating system developed by Google that powers a variety of mobile phones from different manufacturers and carriers. In contrast to Apple’s tightly controlled architecture and App Store, Android allows users to install apps from the Android Market and from other channels, such as directly from a developer’s website. Some well-known Android phones are the Nexus One, the Motorola Droid and HTC Evo. The market offers tens of thousands of mobile apps for Android devices (devices that use the Android mobile operating system), many of which are free to download and use on your Android device.



The marketplace now includes the facility for developers to upload their applications allowing site visitors the chance to review and rate them. Android Market Central is one of the top growing Android Market Apps, Phones, Tablets and Info blogs on the internet, where detailed information and reviews of Android apps are available along with the latest news on the Android front.



This follows the open source model adopted by other companies such as Firefox, providing developers with a platform to share their work with others. The rating and review system keeps the community alive by giving developers feedback on their work and helping users decide which would suit their needs.



Android Market Central provides developers and other tech savvy individuals who are interested in video games, gadgets, phones and other information advertising space in order to promote their applications in order to increase the downloads and obtain even more reviews.



Through this step, it is expected that the Android app developer community will become more involved and interested in application development and testing.