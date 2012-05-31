Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Google is recognized as an Internet and software corporation specializing in search, cloud computing, and mobile products and services. Based on most analyst's understanding of Google's business, one would expect revenue generation to largely reflect the use of those services and products. However, there is more than meets the eye as Google's products/services generate revenues in non-obvious, unseen ways.



So how does Google generate revenue and what are their prospects for the future?



This research examines Google's current revenue generation position and evaluates what Google is likely to do to evolve their revenue generation structure over time.



Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.



Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/google-revenue-drivers-current-status-and-future-prospects-report-538499