Google Shuts Down Google My Business Phone Support: RS Digital Marketing Comments

Nelson, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Google has officially shut down its phone support for Google My Business, however companies are being urged not to worry, with Google's social media channels now reported to be as helpful as the phone support from Google My Business once was.



On November 11th 2019 Google officially closed down Google My Business phone support, removing the contact numbers from the Google My Business homepage. Anyone that now calls the old numbers will hear a short voice-message directing them to the Google My Business Help Centre.



Google are however offering other contact options – with the best options now possibly being to contact Google through social media. When people send a tweet or direct message to @googlemybiz on Twitter for example they generally get a response within 1-2 days.



Full details regarding this are available on the Search Engine Land website here: https://searchengineland.com/google-my-business-phone-support-ended-but-local-help-is-still-around-325921



A spokesperson from RS Digital Marketing, Lancashire's leading digital marketing agency, commented saying, "Although it is a shame that Google My Business is no long offering phone support, we urge all not to worry – Not only is there still multiple ways for companies to contact Google My Business, but online marketing agencies such as ourselves are also available to provide leading Google My Business support and advice on 01282 452096."



About RS Digital Marketing

RS Digital is a leading SEO Lancashire agency that provides a wide range of internet marketing services to companies of all sizes and niche. Some of the most popular services offered by the company are SEO, PPC, social media and website design Burnley. Whether you are looking for website design and development services or want other digital marketing services, this company will definitely be able to help you. Do not hesitate to visit their website today for full company details and information regarding all of their individual services.



PR Contact



Company name: RS Digital Marketing

Tel: 01282 452096

Website: https://www.rsdigital.co.uk/

Contact person: Gareth Owen

Email: Gareth@rsdigital.co.uk

Address: 15a-15b Bridgewater House

Surrey Road

Nelson

Lancs

BB8 7TZ