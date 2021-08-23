Google Visual Inspection AI Identifies Defects During Manufacturing and Product Assembly

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Earlier this summer, Google announced a new manufacturing-specific platform that is designed to automate product inspections and help to reduce defects. This is a prime example of how manufacturing recruitment and technology development hiring is helping to change the way that production is handled today. The Visual Inspection AI that has been created by Google is a cloud platform that will fulfill two key functions: identifying defects and examining product assembly. Defects can be a big problem for this industry and are estimated to reduce overall sales revenue by up to 20%. Human error during the manufacturing process can be the cause of up to 23% of all downtime in manufacturing so automation such as this, which can also be far more reliable than the human eye, could be essential to improving both efficiency and the bottom line. Manufacturing recruitment and technology development hiring is crucial to establishing the kind of innovation that could change the face of the sector completely.



DSJ Global was founded in 2008 and is now a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain. The firm's expertise extends to many different parts of this sector, from manufacturing recruitment and technology development to procurement and logistics. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable DSJ Global to create options for businesses across end-to-end supply chain and for individuals who are looking to take that career-defining next step. Even during the challenges of the past year, the firm has remained committed to supporting clients and candidates keen to make connections, adapting to a more virtual approach and using innovation and technology to make outcomes happen. Being able to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled has been key - switching to a more streamlined approach provides peace of mind to all those involved that the process is in safe hands.



As a well-established recruitment partner, DSJ Global is able to provide support across the country thanks to a presence in key locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This reach is also backed by a strong international profile, as the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Whether in manufacturing recruitment and technology development hiring, or any other area, DSJ Global works with a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to global brands. Key to the firm's success has been the investment it has made in people over the years. DSJ Global consultants are constantly trained and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to consistently and confidently support talented people and evolving organizations. There are currently a wide range of roles available via DSJ Global, including Senior Manager [Corporate Maintenance and Reliability], Electric Engineer, Continuous Improvement Manager, Logistics Engineer and Plant Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.