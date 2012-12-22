Google vs. Carriers: SWOT Analysis and Future of Telecom and Commerce New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- It is no secret that Google has expanded beyond its core search business to expand into numerous telecom and ICT areas including applications, commerce, content, and communications. What is less obvious is that there are certain areas that Google is positioned to take significant market share and even potentially dominate. With their own core service offerings becoming increasingly commoditized, the existing carriers (traditional wireline/fixed and wireless network operators) cannot afford to neglect certain high revenue growth and profitable business opportunities that Google may assume in absence of credible competition.



This report evaluates current trends and predicts the future of several key areas including mobile commerce, mobile marketing, social commerce, over-the-top (OTT) service deployment, alternatives to traditional communications, and more. This research includes SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis for Google vs. the Carriers



