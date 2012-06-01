Google vs. Incumbent Service Providers

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Arguably, much of Google's innovation has recently come through continuous through an aggressive acquisition strategy. The acquisition strategy has helped Google to expand in different business directions like different forms of advertising, location-based services, social media, mobile technologies, cloud business and many more.



The impact of Google's expansion into non-traditional areas is beginning to have an impact on traditional service providers. We expect these impacts to increase over time in terms of speed and impact, forcing changes in the ecosystem including the need for incumbents to make some difficult decisions in terms of their service/product offerings, partnerships, and even business models.



This report provides an evaluation of the competition between incumbent service providers and Google, including an analysis of Google Voice, Google Voice competitor Ring Central, and a comparative analysis of VoIP services.



Competitors to Google: Any company that either already has or is contemplating a competing line-of-business, application, product, service, etc.



Investor Community: Investment banks, private equity, venture capital, angel fund investors, and any other entity seeking to invest in any venture that is impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Small Companies and Start-up's: Any small company or start-up that has a new idea or business that could be impacted (positively or negatively) by Google



Others: Google continues to expand in depth and breadth of product areas and influence throughout many industries including search, media, communications, content, telephony, applications, and more. Google Watch provides a competitive advantage and insights for subscribers."



