Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Popularity Labs announces a price drop on their Buy Google Pluses website (http://www.buygooglepluses.com). For small business owners struggling with making the most of their social media, Buy Google Pluses brings in the traffic by increasing the response to Google Plus posts. All orders for Google Pluses are currently being discounted by $10.00.



Google Plus has grown to become the #2 social network in the world, and alternatively to the social networks that have been geared more toward home, family and pictures of cats, Google Plus (or G+ as it's also known), attracts tons of active professionals and business people.



Joyce De Jesus of Popularity Labs recently said of their Buy Google Pluses (http://www.buygooglepluses.com) website, "Basically what happens to most business social media is that it gets abandoned during that early period where a lot of work goes in, and no results come out. This is typical. Building social media begins with a journey across a desert. No one else is there. Only after a long trek to the other side do people start showing up. We take our customers on a plane over the desert, so to speak. They get to bypass that empty zone."



Abandoned social media can do more harm than no social media according to De Jesus, "When someone comes across abandoned social media from a business, that's as far as they go. They don't click into the businesses website. And often, social media for a business comes up higher in search results than the business website itself."



That's why Popularity Labs wants those who have become frustrated with social media to know that they have the ability to jump start any social media effort.



Since it's beginnings in 2011, Google's social network, or social layer as Google likes to call it, has grown into the second largest social website with a user base of over 550 million people actively using Google+, or G+ for short, every month.



One important aspect of Google+, above and beyond the social aspects, is its evolution into an authorship tool for websites which has an impact on website search engine placement. This makes a strong Google Plus presence an essential part of any business's social media.



About Popularity Labs

Popularity Labs is a social media agency specializing in enhancing the social presence and activity of their business clients.



CONTACT

Popularity Labs

Buy Google Pluses

Joyce De Jesus

Joyce@buygooglepluses.com

Phone: 1-888-220-9626