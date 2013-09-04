Google.com Ranks PR Firm Mohr Publicity as Most Effective in SEO Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Breaking into the large leagues of prime Los Angeles PR companies and traditional Publicity Agencies like Saatchi and Saatchi and Ogilvy and Mather would be daunting for any reputable PR Agency, but new high techmarketing technologies in social media have leveled the playing field says Mohr Publicity. “We have anability to compete with the large corporations because we go to PR battlefield using our minds. We use complicated computer algorithms to attract followers, fans and views to a corporation's website as fast as any million dollar PR firm.” says CEO Sandra Mohr. “We give credit to the brilliant PC programmers and social media specialists on our team for our success and happy clients…they're absolute prodigies.”



In their all-inclusive Dominate Google SEO Service (one of their most popular packages) Mohr Publicity promises to help a business take over the top pages of search engines.



According to their site, this bundled SEO service includes:



- Write 2 Keyword-Rich Articles about your Company. SEO included.

- Articles Posted, Spun and Re-Distributed to 1000 Article Sites

- Articles submitted for inclusion on Google News

- Give Your Website 1000 Wiki Backlinks

- Bookmark Your URL/Website to 150 Social Bookmarking Sites

- Deliver 10,000 Youtube Views with 20+ Custom Comments to your video

- Upload Your Video to the Top 30 Video Sites

- Submit Your Website to 1000 Directories and 100 Search Engines



Each service comes with a detailed report showing article links, site submissions, and views. NO passwords or admin access required. Just send them your website and they will build and deliver the SEO strategy from the ground up. These are up-to date, safe, Panda optimized submissions. There is no doubt this service is potent SEO Alchemy.



“In the past it was not possible to compete with mainstream publishers, PR corporations, record firms, and film distributors,” says Mohr. “Now we can literally launch the careers of authors, musicians and indie filmmakers by using advanced social media technology to break into the cliques that dominate the artistic and entertainment industries.”



It sounds almost too ridiculous; tens of thousands of active Twitter Followers added to your account in hours, five Star IMDB star meter ratings and positive Amazon.com reviews delivered practically overnight? Apparently, it has been occurring for several years-a best kept secret utilized by the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. But, as Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and dozens of entertainment companies learned recently, throwing hoards of followers to a website will not work if unless the PR company uses caution not violate the “terms of services” placed forth by YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Automated or “robot” social media promotions will cause an account to be banned or permanently taken off the social media site. “We can only hope artist likeBeyonce and Lady Gaga come to Mohr Publicity for their Twitter and YouTube promotions in the future,” says the company CEO. “We’ll make sure their views stand the test of time and their new fans and Twitter followers will be present and active today and tomorrow .”



Mohr Publicity has quickly become one among the most fashionable public relations agencies in Los Angeles mostly because it produces results speedily in a universe of lightning fast news media and keep their client list 100% confidential.



Using their own PR services to market their web site has been effective, too. Google the words: Best Publicity Company in the USA and you'll see Mohr Publicity comfortably dominating page one. No minor feat for an organization about to celebrate its first year in business. “We started out as a film production company in 1997, but PR and social media became such an necessary part of jump-starting our producer's promotions, we thought it made sense to start a publicity arm,” says founder Sandra Mohr. “It grew very quickly from there.”



About Mohr Publicity

Mohr Publicity is a public relations agency designed for the digital universe. They concentrate on social media and Internet promotions together with Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. Mohr Publicity was established in 1997.



For Media Contact:

Denise Hubbard

Mohr Publicity,

Los Angeles, CA

Phone: 323-521-3409

Email: media@mohrpublicity.com

Website: http://mohrpublicity.com