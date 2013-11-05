GoogleNewsSubmit Announces Hispanic Market Press Release Distribution Targeting

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Rapidly growing press release distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the arrival of new demographic targeting services for press release distribution. The first to be rolled out includes Hispanic Market press release distribution targeting. The new Hispanic Market targeting is available as part of the new "Platinum Package" offered at $75 per release. The Hispanic Press Release Package is immediately available.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit states, "With the Latino population and market rapidly growing, we saw a huge market need and demand for Hispanic Market Targeting. With our Platinum Package, clients can target nearly 1,000 Hispanic Newspapers, Radio Stations, TV Stations and Magazines."



Per the Wall Street Journal: The Census Bureau—in its first nationwide demographic tally from the 2010 headcount—said Thursday the U.S. Hispanic population surged 43%, rising to 50.5 million in 2010 from 35.3 million in 2000. Latinos now constitute 16% of the nation’s total population of 308.7 million.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.