GoogleNewsSubmit Upgrades Their Website Servers

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a leading company chosen by hundreds to get submitted to Google News and more, is pleased to account the changing and upgrading of their website servers. After months of slowness, downtime and more, GoogleNewsSubmit.com decided it was well past time to perform the change to provide a better experience for their clients. Customers can expect much less if any downtime, and websites speeds are remarkably quicker.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com explains, "We were tired of the outtages on our server, and today was the final straw. We've already seen remarkable feedback from clients about the speed of pages loading. We're excited to better the experience for our many clients."



The new changes are already implemented and uptime on the website is expected to be almost 100%.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19. GoogleNewsSubmit.com also added RecentlGlobalNews.comas a source for Press Release backlinks for their clients.