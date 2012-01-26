Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the addition of Ask.com News as a distribution destination for your Press Release clients going forward. Effectively immediately, press releases submitted from clients will reach popular destinations such as Google News within 24 hours, all the way to Ask.com News, The Boston Globe and thousands more. The new partner will come at no additional charge.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com, states "With the addition of Ask.com News as a Press Release destination, as well as the addition of other SEO tools, we offer bar none some of the best SEO Press Release Distribution Services on the Internet." Ask.com is one of the most popular web portals on the internet, so the latest addition offers access to millions of potential readers. Also included in the recent upgrade will be the ability of GoogleNewsSubmit.com users to post YouTube videos to each release.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.